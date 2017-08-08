Waterfront festival returns this weekend

The annual Orillia Waterfront Festival will help close this year’s season of big events at the port.

The festival that kicks off Friday at noon will not only feature a variety of products for boating enthusiasts and cottagers but will also have a multitude of activities for everyone else.

“It’s cottage-country stuff and boating items,” said Doug Bunker, organizer of the festival, which is run by the Orillia District Chamber of Commerce. “But you also have a mix of clothing and barbecues and other things that people may need.”

He said he always tries to bring something new to the festival.

“We have a fly-fishing booth,” said Bunker. “With all the hype about water conservation, we have someone who brings in Thermoses for keeping water hot or cold for a long duration.”

With close to 60 local vendors, he said, there is bound to a selection of interesting products available.

Aside from that, Bunker added, “I don’t really have to change (the festival) too much — just have a good selection of products and deals.”

The festival is not just for those looking to purchase boats, he said, but those who already own them and are looking to find contacts for having their boat repairs done.

By the time the festival ends at 6 p.m. Sunday, visitors will have had a chance to shop and enjoy activities throughout the three days.

Visitors will be treated to a professional water-ski show performed by top skiers in the country.

“It’s on Saturday at 1 p.m., down by the port, near where the Island Princess comes in,” said Bunker. “And every once in a while, when the Princess comes in, we have to stop our show for it. But the people on the boat seem to enjoy it, too.”

But what’s probably the highlight of the festival weekend is the hilarious and “bizarre” cardboard boat race, he said.

“These people make boats out of card boards and try to race them from the port to the Island Princess and back,” said Bunker, talking about the race that begins noon on Sunday. “There are awards, too, for smallest boat, longest boat and best dressed crew, but the most prestigious award is the Titanic Award for best sinking.”

With no pre-registration for the event, he said, the total number of boats is not known until the day of the event.

“Some people are secretive about their boats and they won’t tell you anything until the day of,” said Bunker. “(But) we usually run between 12 to 23 every year.”

Also returning this year for Saturday and Sunday is the dog dock diving event, which was introduced last year, he said.

“We added the dog events last year, and we did quite well,” said Bunker. “I think the owners and the dogs had a lot of fun doing the dog dock diving. It was a crowd pleaser and a lot of the owners said they will be back.”

Pre-registration is available for dog owners wishing to book a spot beforehand, he said, but people are welcome to join in the day of.

More information about the event can be found under the “events” tab on the Orillia Chamber of Commerce website at orillia.com.

