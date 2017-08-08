A 37-year-old Orillia man was taken into custody following a standoff with police that began Monday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., Orillia OPP responded to the report of a dispute on Pearl Drive in the west end of the city.

When officers arrived on scene, two people were seen outside of the house, one of whom — the man's mother, according to witnesses — was taken across the street. However, an OPP press release stated the man became unco-operative and retreated into the house, where he continued to barricade himself.

At that time, police cordoned off a stretch on Pearl Drive between Emperor Drive and the West Ridge Boulevard development.

What ensued was a back-and-forth between police and the suspect, who continued to shout out at them, at times from inside the upper-floor room and at other times while perched on the roof outside the window.

The man, who was also seen yielding a weapon that appeared to be a large knife, also shouted obscenities at the approximately two dozen people watching the scene from the street.

His threats to take his own life to give the people a “show” led police to ask those standing around, taking photos and chatting with one another, to move back or go in their houses.

“When you have a situation like this, and the dynamics presented have to be dealt with, it's in the interest of public safety you take an established parameter and move it back,” Sgt. Peter Leon said Tuesday.

Soon, a number of specialized units, including critical incident command, crisis negotiation and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, were on the scene.

The man was taken into custody at about 7 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

No further details have been released.

