Police briefs

Impaired-driving charge laid

An Orillia woman was charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample after police responded to a complaint regarding a possible impaired driver.

At about 4 a.m. Aug. 5, OPP found the vehicle in a parking lot on Gill Street, off Highway 12. Maria Chatzikyriakos, 29, was charged and was released with a promise to appear in Orillia court Sept. 26.

Driver charged

A Tay Township man was charged with having more than 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood after OPP conducted a traffic stop at Highway 12 and Memorial Avenue in Orillia.

On Aug. 6, at about 9 a.m., Daniel Arthur Gagne, 54, was arrested and also charged with refusing to provide a breath sample. He was released with a promise to appear in Orillia court Aug. 22.

Barrie man charged

A Barrie man was charged with impaired driving after OPP responded to a complaint in Orillia.

On Aug. 6, at about 7 p.m., the car was found in the Front Street Plaza parking lot. Uri Martin, 29, was arrested and charged and later released with a promise to appear in Orillia court Aug. 29.

Heroin, crystal meth found in vehicle

Drug-related charges were laid against two people after Barrie OPP responded to complaint of a suspicious vehicle near a private resident on Highway 11 North in Oro-Medonte Township.

On Aug. 6, at about 11 p.m., OPP discovered a small amount of various drugs in the vehicle, including heroin, crystal methamphetamine, OxyContin, cocaine and marijuana. Matthew Simon, 27, of Warren, was arrested and charged with three counts of failing to comply with recognizance and six counts of possession of marijuana. He was held for a bail hearing in Barrie court at a later date. Gina Watson, 27, of Sturgeon Falls, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was released on a promise to appear in Barrie court Nov. 6.