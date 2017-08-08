Nuttall flyer: LETTERS

Nuttall flyer wrong on many levels

Alex Nuttall’s latest polemic against Omar Khadr is terribly wrong on so many levels, it’s hard to know where to begin.

But let’s start with “convicted.”

The military prosecutor didn’t have enough evidence to secure a conviction, even in the sketchy “military tribunals” set up to avoid American courts. An American civilian court simply wouldn’t have allowed a prosecution in this case.

Without evidence, the prosecutor threatened Khadr in order to secure a conviction. The threat was simple: “If you don’t confess, you will be in Guantanamo forever.”

Khadr believed this. He had already been in prison eight years with no sign he would ever come to trial, even a trial by military tribunal!

If he confessed, he would be out in eight years, part of which would be served in Canada.

Let’s now look at “terrorist.” If you don’t have a trial, how can you have a terrorist?

The civilized world’s courts won’t allow you to be branded a criminal unless you have had the opportunity to present your case and await the thoughtful verdict of the court; either learned impartial judges or a jury of your peers.

Khadr faced judgment by officers of the same military which was prosecuting him under conditions limiting his right to defend himself. Even then, conviction might not have followed.

Suggesting Khadr is a “convicted terrorist” cannot be entertained. He did not have a trial. He was not allowed to present a defense. His rights were violated several times by Canadian authorities who questioned him while pretending to be his “friend,” using questions supplied by the Americans to whom the Canadians reported.

Learning this, Khadr felt friendless, a feeling which probably made it seem logical to confess just to get out of prison sooner. No Canadian (or even American) court would have accepted such a confession into evidence.

Had Khadr’s release been sought by Canada, it would have been granted. Other “westerners” caught up in the Guantanamo morass were released soon after their country demanded it.

At one point, Obama’s government even asked Canada to demand Khadr’s release because they wanted to empty Guantanamo, which had become a serious embarrassment.

Instead, the Harper Conservatives fought Khadr’s release through the courts. They apparently spent over $5 million in legal fees to do this, but lost every time.

In the end, the Supreme Court told Harper’s government to repatriate Khadr.

Of course, Harper refused, and that is why we are paying reparations now. These have nothing to do with whether Khadr was or was not a terrorist. That was never established by a proper court.

Remember, virtually every country in the world, including Canada, agrees that child soldiers must be treated differently from adults. The $10.5 million was paid in recognition that Khadr’s rights were trampled for over half of his short life.

I admit that I was initially surprised by the size of the award. However, I know now that at least half of it will go to pay his legal bills.

Remember, if Canada spent $5 million to fight Khadr, you cannot be surprised that Khadr’s legal advisors might have clocked up similar expenses. So, $5 million might go to Khadr himself.

Is that too much money? Well, Mr. Nuttall, would you be willing to spend 15 years of your youth in Guantanamo, enjoying various “stress positions,” perhaps a little waterboarding, plus the jail’s famous “frequent flier program” (moving from cell to cell at night to ensure you never got a good night’s sleep) just to get $5 million at the end of it? While you were getting an education, Khadr was being tortured.

Now aged 30, Omar Khadr is catching up on the education he missed thanks to his abusive family. I hope he succeeds.

As for you Mr. Nuttall, I would find it hard to vote for you and your party. You have not changed enough from the Harper years to attract my vote. I occasionally voted for the old “Progressive Conservatives,” and I am probably exactly the voter you should be trying to attract. I am prosperous and just turned 75, but I can see that you and Andrew Scheer are far too mean spirited for me. I see nothing in your party which resonates with me.

Peter Bursztyn

Barrie

Khadr flyer ‘distasteful, unnecessary’

In reference to our MP Alex Nuttall’s recent Omar Khadr flyer, mailed out to citizens in our county, it was very distasteful and unnecessary.

The Khadr case was settled by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Our MP, Nuttall, earns $172,000-plus a year, paid for by our taxpayers.

Can he not focus on more important issues, such as bringing more jobs to our area, helping seniors and the disabled and working-class families?

Using the Khadr flyer to ignite and divide people in hopes of getting more Conservative votes, is an all-time low.

Not cool, Alex.

Terry Thompson

Barrie