Letter: Turn down hydro deal

I just recently read Wasaga Beach council turned down a request from Hydro One to purchase the town’s electrical utility. This looks good on Hydro One and the lawyers involved with this issue.

Hydro One is trying to buy up all the small electrical facilities so they will have a complete monopoly on hydro. We here in Orillia were not given a proper chance to provide input into the deal to sell Orillia Power Distribution to Hydro One. Orillia council took it upon themselves to make this deal.

If all these utilities are bought up by Hydro One, people of Ontario are done. We will never see affordable hydro again.

It was nice to see someone finally turn down Hydro One and the legal team working for them. Now if only we could wake up Orillia city council on this issue, we might still have reasonable distribution rates.

Ron Stinson

Orillia