Miley Cyrus has invited her dad to be her advisor on U.S. TV talent show The Voice.

The Malibu singer is returning to the hit series as a coach for the upcoming 13th season and her father Billy Ray Cyrus will be joining her as she attempts to find the program’s next winner.

Miley revealed the news via Instagram on Tuesday, posting a shot of father and daughter and captioning it: “#TeamMiley!!!!! @billyraycyrus is my Team Advisor!!!! #TeamDad @nbcthevoice.”

Meanwhile, her fellow judges Blake Shelton and Adam Levine have asked Rascal Flatts and Joe Jonas, respectively, to join them as advisors.