Those who venture into Grant’s Woods between now and Oct. 1 will get more of a view than usual.

Among the trails at the Couchiching Conservancy’s property on Division Road in Severn Township is an art installation called Conserving Creativity: Sculptural Installation in Grant’s Woods, organized with the help of the Orillia Museum of Art and History.

Alexsa Page, 5, of Orillia, is shown in front of Memoir of a White Pine, Healer/Healing, by Luci Dilkus and Heather Driver Kerslake.