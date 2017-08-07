Robert Jenkins believes investing in children around the world is one way to a brighter future.

It’s also how the Orillia-born head of UNICEF in Jordan manages to be optimistic about the Middle East conflict.

“There is a wonder and kindness and positive perspective that children have all over the world,” said Jenkins. “I think we need to harness that to make the world a better place.”

During his 22 years with UNICEF, Jenkins has been to Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia, and is now in the Middle East for his seventh posting.

He and his family have met many people from various backgrounds, but for Jenkins, there’s no place like home.

“Even because of all the moving around, we come back to Orillia and it’s a sense of stability and familiarity that we find very special,” he said, adding he is always pleased to see progress, whether it’s downtown in the form of a new library or expansion in the west end of the city.

“My parents came here in 1967,” Jenkins said. “My father was a lawyer and my mother was a teacher, so they came here and established a family. It was really a quality-of-life choice.”

Born in the Sunshine City in 1969, Jenkins started his schooling at Hillcrest Public School before moving on to Park Street Collegiate Institute.

As young and ambitious volunteers, he and his wife worked for a year in Lesotho, Africa, to gain more experience and perspective. They moved back to Canada so his wife could pursue her teaching degree.

Soon after, they moved to England, where Jenkins went to the London School of Economics for a graduate degree.

Finishing school, he was able to find work in 1993 with the UNICEF office in Uganda, where his wife joined him as a teacher at a local international school.

Being in Jordan put Jenkins in a unique position to advise Mariposans 4 Refugees, a local volunteer group, of the refugee crisis in the Middle East.

“I think the generosity of Canadians to resettle large numbers of refugees was a great message, both within Canada and globally,” he said. “It was a message well received in other countries that people who live a long ways away and have no knowledge of the history or culture of people in other countries are willing to open their communities to them.”

But there is still work to be done.

“The situation remains challenging for refugees in Jordan,” Jenkins said of the challenges for UNICEF due to the Middle East conflict, which is in its seventh year. “When a crisis goes on this long, vulnerabilities increase.”

Only 650,000 of 1.3 million displaced Syrians believed to be in Jordan are registered with the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Hosting so many asylum seekers is challenging for the host communities, said Jenkins, especially since Jordan, a middle-income country, has a population of nine million.

“So, schools, health centres, the water system and all community resources are stretched,” he said. “But Jordanians have an amazing generosity and kindness and commitment to meet the needs of the refugees and their own community.”

Over the past three years, with support from communities and governments, including Canada’s, UNICEF has been able to carry out various projects to help children.

Working closely with the Jordanian government, UNICEF has managed to expand the education system by opening evening teaching shifts in 200 schools.

“That was a quick win that enabled about 125,000 Syrian refugee kids to become part of the education system,” said Jenkins.

UNICEF has also worked with the government to provide water and sanitation services in refugee camps.

“When I first arrived, we were providing water to refugee camps with up to 300 water trucks a day,” he said. “During the course of these three years, we’ve drilled bore holes and built water systems for a better supply of water.”

As well, schooling and youth centres have been made available for kids in host communities.

Despite having witnessed the atrocities of conflict, Jenkins has also seen the positive results of children being given opportunities.

“Kids are the first to pay the price for these challenges,” he Jenkins. “That’s why it’s so incredibly rewarding to work with UNICEF. And we’re so appreciative of Canadians’ support for UNICEF and other organizations that do great work.”

