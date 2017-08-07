Music returns to bandstand

For Brenda Curliss and her two sisters, Sunday nights were special.

It was when their parents would take them to Couchiching Beach Park, where they could skip and dance to the music being played at the bandstand.

“We loved it,” she said as she tapped her toes Saturday to music that again emanated from the revived bandstand. “It was happy times. I just think we were so lucky. We all have fond memories.”

Curliss and dozens of others were at the park to celebrate the reopening of the bandstand, which had been out of regular use since the 1960s. A group of musicians, brought together from bands around the area, played music selected from programs performed at the park over the years, with a focus on pieces from the 1920s and 1930s.

In 1909, the bandstand was built for the Orillia Citizens Band, later known as the Kiltie Band, at a cost of $495. In May 1979, it was designated under the Ontario Heritage Act, explained Heather Bertram, chair of the municipal heritage committee.

“I don’t think it would be here if it hadn’t been designated, because it was in rough shape,” she said.

Being a popular spot for local bands to perform, it soon became too small for band members and their equipment. In 1928, the original, 20-foot-wide structure was widened to 26 feet with the addition of a balcony, all for $400, Bertram said.

But the bandstand wasn’t used only for music.

“The windows mimic portholes,” Bertram explained. “They would sell souvenirs and tickets for steamboat tours going out of here. They also used it to store band equipment, and it was also the parks superintendent’s office.”

In 2014, the city launched a restoration project so bands could again play in the building, said Emma Ross, Orillia’s cultural event co-ordinator. Work was completed over two years and cost the city $160,000, which included repairs to the wooden structure, work on the upper deck, some electrical repairs and lighting replacement.

Orillia Secondary School music teacher Robin Watson remembers having performed at the bandstand in the 1970s with her high-school music group.

“I was in a group called Music Orillia 5, made up of five high-school students,” said the Washago resident, who was part of the band performing at Saturday’s reopening. “We had a federal government grant and one of the things we got to do was play around the area. Every Friday after lunchtime, we came and played at the bandstand.”

She fondly recalled the experience of performing on the raised platform.

“I think you can hear it pretty much all around the park,” she said. “Acoustically, it’s got a decent sound. When you’re walking through the park and there’s a live band playing up on the bandstand, I think that’s a pretty nice atmosphere.”

As a teacher, Watson said it would be nice to bring her students to play at the bandstand.

“It’s always fun to play after you’ve worked so hard on material,” she said. “It’s always fun to have a proper place to play and let it all come together and play for an audience.”

The restoration of the bandstand will make another venue available for local musicians to rent and perform at.

“There’s lots of history locked up in this bandstand,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “I think it’s another great venue for our wonderfully vibrant arts and culture community. It’s a resurrection of a significant part of our historical past.”

For more information on how to rent the bandstand, email Ross at eross@orillia.ca or Jacqueline Soczka, manager of culture, at jsoczka@orillia.ca.

