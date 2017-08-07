Letter: What is ‘double-dipping,’ anyway?

There have been lately a series of public statements concerning retired members of Parliament and armed services personnel “double -dipping.” This term is frequently applied by antisocial capitalists to people who work after retiring while collecting a pension from their earlier jobs.

These “capitalists” imply it is wrong to work for compensation while collecting a pension. They do not accept the simple truth that a pension is an earned but delayed payment for work done. They strongly suggested that it is immoral to collect a pension and work for money on some other job. However, the same people have no difficulty with collecting earnings on business profits or investments and never refer to such double income as immoral “double-dipping.”

Konrad Brenner

Ramara Township