Lady Kings bring home bronze

There’s only one word to describe Orillia’s dramatic loss at this weekend’s Ontario Women’s Field Lacrosse provincial championship: heartbreaking.

The Orillia Parry Automotive U19A Lady Kings, the defending provincial champs who had dominated their first three games of the championship, led their semifinal contest against Oakville from the opening draw. With six minutes left, the Lady Kings were nursing what appeared to be a safe, two-goal lead and looked destined for a gold-medal showdown against Oshawa.

However, Oakville, improbably, rallied to knot the score and then, in the dying seconds, Oakville was awarded a free position — essentially, a penalty shot — with two seconds left on the clock. Veteran goalie Emily Van Kessel made the save, but the rebound bounced right back to the Oakville forward, who thrust the dagger into Orillia’s heart. With just more than a second left, Oakville had scored to win 8-7.

“We were winning by two goals with six minutes left and we have the experience to stall the ball, but we lost some opportunities and they capitalized,” lamented coach Pat Morris. “We were leading the entire game. The only time Oakville was ahead was after that goal with 1.1 seconds left.”

The difference between winning and losing at this level is razor thin. The beauty of sports is anyone can win on any given day. But for Morris and his talented group of players, there is disappointment in the end result.

“The long and short of it is I think we are a better team when it comes to talent, I think we had better athletes and we definitely had more experience as a group,” Morris said in comparing his team to Oakville. “I think we faced some adversity this year and we failed to formulate a team ethos, a team perspective and, ultimately, that’s my responsibility.”

Having said that, there was more parity this year compared to last season, when the Lady Kings went undefeated en route to capturing the provincial title.

“I personally believed that Oakville, Oshawa or Orillia could have won the gold medal this year, and games throughout the year illustrated that,” Morris said. “We ran up against a really good team.”

While heartbroken with the loss, the local squad rebounded in the bronze-medal match, earning an 11-3 victory over Orangeville.

“The girls understood we wouldn’t be able to achieve our goal, but they did bounce back and did play well and played as a team, and they performed well against a team that had beaten us in the past,” Morris said of the team’s effort against Orangeville. “The game got a little silly at moments and our girls played with class and definitely were the better team.”

While a bronze medal at a provincial championship is notable, being unable to defend their Ontario title remains disheartening, especially for the seven players graduating from the team and moving on: Abbi England, Annie Lloyd, Quintin Hoch-Bullen, Emily Van Kessel, Emily Thompson, Kiah Shanks and Kennady Blunt.

“I really wanted a legacy for them that showed they were still champions, but, unfortunately, it didn’t happen,” Morris said. “But they are incredibly talented athletes committed to this sport. I hope they will go on to coach young girls and teach them what they have learned.”

Marni Van Kessel, a long-time volunteer and parent, said this cohort of girls grew up together and now must face going their separate ways.

“What may have been even tougher (than the loss) was for that group of girls to step off the field for the last time together, knowing it was all done,” she said. “It’s hard for everyone, including the parents, the trainers, the coaches.”

She said many of the parents have been supporting the girls since Day 1.

“For example, Janey Thompson has been their trainer pretty much since they were U13 and has been there with every Band-Aid, ice pack, Kleenex and hug the girls have ever needed,” said Van Kessel. “There were a lot of tears shed on the weekend and that part probably would have been the same if they won, to be honest.”

B team earns bronze

The Orillia Miller Chiropractic and Peak Performance U19B team captured a bronze medal this weekend at the Ontario Women’s Field Lacrosse Provincial Championship in Oshawa.

Orillia lost the opening game of the event against Owen Sound and then bounced back to earn a 9-4 win over Six Nations.

The Lady Kings then defeated Halton Hills 11-6 before suffering a tough 5-4 loss against Hamilton, setting up a bronze-medal contest against St. Catharines.

It was a hard-fought, well-played game between two evenly matched teams. Orillia started slow and trailed 4-0; the outlook was bleak. Undeterred, the Lady Kings used teamwork and sheer will to come back strong in the second half.

An excellent defensive game played by Abby Gregson, Abby Kunkel, Avery Williams, Belle Bondy, Britney Marwick, Chelsea Blair, Leslie Kerr, Linnea Ayers, Morgan Sloane, Nazira Poisson and Paige Faragher helped goalie Mikayla Kunkel protect the net. Jyllian Langdon-Hill, injured in the previous night’s game, provided support from the bench.

Goals by Camille Vibert and Kyra Meredith allowed Orillia to tie St. Catharines 5-5. Then, in the dying minutes, Alexis Robertson swooped in to score the winning goal as Orillia earned a 6-5 decision and the bronze medal.

