Oro-Medonte cyclist Brody Sanderson found a silver lining amid the waves of choking hot air that shrouded the country's hottest cyclists at the men's cross-country mountain biking competition at the Canada Summer Games (CSG) this week.

The talented teen, fresh off a stunning title win in the junior division of the Canadian Mountain Bike Championship in Canmore, Alta., rode to a silver medal at the CSG, finishing just 17 seconds behind the pace-setting cyclist from Quebec.

The feat is especially remarkable for the 18-year-old Orillia Secondary School student because he is racing against older, more experienced racers. "The fact that I'm racing in an age category above me and still managed to not only compete but excel against them is shocking," said Sanderson.

He said the heat -- with the humidex, temperatures soared to almost 39 degrees -- was a significant challenge at the Bison Butte Mountain Bike Course. In fact, organizers opted to reduce the race from six to five laps due to the extreme conditions. Still, five circuits of the tough 5.2-kilometre course was grueling, said Sanderson.

"The heat was extreme -- definitely the hottest race I've ever done," said Sanderson. "It forced us as athletes to resort to dump bottles to keep us cooled. It was crazy."

With a gold at junior nationals and a silver at the Canada Summer Games, Sanderson is feeling confident and thankful for the help he's received along the way. "Honestly, my coach Rob Holmgren has done a lot for me over the last couple of years," said Sanderson. "He's helped keep me on track with training but also the mental aspect that happens behind the scenes. And I'm thankful for my parents who have funded my very expensive dream. I couldn't have done it without them."

Sanderson joined his teammates -- including his friend, Gunnar Holmgren of Orillia -- to add to his medal haul at the games in Winnipeg as they helped lead Team Ontario to a bronze medal in the sprint relay event. For Holmgren, who earned a respectable seventh-place finish in the race in which Sanderson earned a silver medal, was delighted to win a medal at the Canada Summer Games.

It's been quite a week for local cyclists in Winnipeg. Orillia's Soren Meeuwisse, who was chosen as Team Ontario's flag bearer at the event's opening ceremonies, won a well-deserved bronze medal in the women's cross-country mountain biking event.

All three local athletes said they have enjoyed the CSG experience. "Honestly, Summer Games is something different entirely for me," said Sanderson. "It has a completely different feel than any other podium I've gotten before."

Sanderson will hope to keep his remarkable season sizzling. He will compete in the World Mountain Bike Championship in Australia in September.

