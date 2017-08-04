Orillia high school vandalized

Police are asking for the public's help after vandals damaged a portable at an Orillia high school.

On Thursday, a citizen out walking his dog called police after he noticed broken windows and other mischief at Patrick Fogarty Catholic High School.

OPP officers attended and determined two portables were entered and damage was caused to the buildings and school property. A fire was started in the portable causing minor damage and smoke damage.

The OPP investigation support unit also arrived to assist with the investigation and collect evidence from the scene that will be processed for DNA.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (705) 326-3536 or (888) 310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestopperssdm.com.