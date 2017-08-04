Dreaming in pink and purple

It must be mid-summer. I can tell. Not just by the clogged highways or heavy scent of sunscreen in the grocery store checkout line, nor by the cornucopia of festivals and sidewalk sales. It's the wildflowers that scream mid-summer -- for they are pink.

Well, not just pink. There's a lot of purple out there as well. A quick tally of the species in bloom right now reveals 22 wildflower types are sporting their summer decorations in decidedly pinky-purple hues. From purple loosestrife to spotted knapweed to common milkweed, there has definitely been a shift from the springtime dominants of white or yellow blossoms.

Keep in mind the reason a plant has a flower in the first place is to reproduce. To reproduce, it has to become pollinated so a seed can form. Therefore, like a used-car lot, the brighter the colours and more showy the presentation, the more likely to catch the attention of a passing pollinator (for the flowers, not the used cars).

However, don't dismiss people from the list of those attracted to flowers. Perhaps not from a pollinator point of view, we humans use flower colour for our own stealthy reasons -- sending secret messages to one another. While a bouquet of red flowers screams intense love, a presentation of purple blossoms indicates admiration for a job well done. Pink flowers have a cloak of femininity about them but also convey grace, innocence and joy.

But, what about honey bees? Do they pick a particular flower colour depending on their mood that day? Rainy-day blues? Happy-day yellows? Apparently not, so no use pursuing that avenue of thought.

However, it is interesting to discover bees and other insects look at blossoms in quite a different manner than we do. The cones on the backs of our eyeballs can differentiate three colours: red, blue and green. Bees can't do that, as they don't see red. (Does this mean they are always happy?) Although lacking one hue, they make up for that by detecting something humans cannot -- the spectrum of ultraviolet light.

Light waves and sound waves are a topic for advanced scientists to delve into, so for now, just realize there are sounds and colours in this world humans can't hear or see. Just as dogs hear what I'd call a silent whistle due to their ability to hear a greater range of sound waves, bees and other insects can see a range of 'invisible' tones and hues within petals.

When photographed with a special film that can record ultraviolet reflections, blossoms take on a whole new look. There are patterns hidden in a petal that act as nectar guides, showing the bee or butterfly the way in, equivalent to our neon signs that declare the store to be "open."

Of course, not all flowers are showy colours, nor are bees and butterflies the only pollinators out there. A few plants need only the wind to ensure future generations, by example the hidden green blossoms of ragweed that dump huge amounts of pollen into passing zephyrs (which provides another sure sign of mid-summer: red eyes and runny noses).

Creamy-white flowers seem to call out to flies, and there are a lot of species of flies that can be listed as flower pollinators. Leeks and bladder campion are often found sporting a fly or two, whether found in deep woods or a sunny roadside.

Back to bees for a moment, because there has been lots of research done with these critters. Have you ever wondered why beekeepers wear white coveralls? Not once have I seen a beekeeper wearing something that makes a statement, something with a bit of style, a bit of flair, a splash of colour. Good thing I'm not a beekeeper (or a fashion stylist), as when working around bees, thousands of bees, each equipped with a very sharp stinger, you don't want to get them mad at you. Dark colours would create that situation.

To a bee, white is invisible, or at least not a threat; it's just background, kind of like the way we perceive green. However, black is programmed into a bee's deep memory as a threat, as in black bear or skunk -- two predators of bee hives. They get stung. Beekeepers in white do not. Smart people, those beekeepers.

Apparently, some flower species can shift the colour of their blossoms to match the season of a pollinator. Bright red may attract hummingbirds, but, later in the season, a pale pink on the same plant will attract a certain moth that has become abundant. Hmm, a plant that thinks, and adapts. Maybe there's more than just light and sound we humans can't detect.

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.