Blazing a trail for women

For such a lightly populated, rural county, as Simcoe County was in the 1800s, it seemed to have an undue influence on the development and governing of the country.

That's not to say it was backward. At one point, even lumber camps formed communities that warranted postal service, giving you an idea of how even temporary bush villages were recognized for their importance.

And the county continued to play home to a series of influential people. Eliza Jane Harvie -- later Creighton -- was one of them. And she is only one of a number of county women who helped advance early medicine and social reform for women and children in Ontario and Canada.

Known as Lizzie, she was born in Peterborough in 1840. Her father was a Methodist minister and she moved with him to his church's Barrie district in 1860.

She was a slight woman of average height, with what's been described as a "strong face." She displayed a "modern" woman's personality by choosing her husband, John Harvie, the local senior conductor for the Northern Railway. Apparently, she approached him at a hotel dance in Aurora -- not a typical story of a mid-19th-century "how I met your mother."

Her father, the Methodist preacher, married the couple, although John was a staunch Presbyterian. Lizzie converted to her husband's religion.

In 1865, the couple moved to Collingwood, where John had been promoted to station agent. Lizzie was kept busy, raising children. (She had four by the age of 29.) This changed in 1874, when the death of her daughter, Mary, inspired her to begin working to improve medical care for children.

That winter, she took part in meetings with the wife of then-prime minister Sir John A. Macdonald, Lady Macdonald, a former Barrie resident. This led to the opening of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children in March 1875.

During her work for SickKids Hospital, Lizzie developed contacts with Jenny Kidd Trout and Emily Howard Stowe -- both of whom would become two of Canada's early female doctors, and who also sat on the powerful Women's Christian Association (WCA) board with Lizzie. Both doctors were forced to go to the United States to obtain or finish training to become physicians. They told Lizzie they were determined to bring full medical education to the women of the country -- in Canada. Lizzie was on board.

With Lizzie as treasurer, Woman's Medical College opened in 1886.

Meanwhile, as if helping to broaden women's educational horizons wasn't enough, she was still volunteering with the WCA, and also helped found a special service for women who fell through society's cracks. It started as a service geared to women in prison, but it was soon opened up to any woman who needed a hand up. As Lizzie described it, Prison Gate Mission was open "to every lost woman."

Lizzie managed to convince Ana Augustus -- Emily Stowe's daughter and one of the first women to benefit from the new Women's Medical College -- to become the acting physician to Prison Gate Mission.

Lizzie was secretary and president of the WCA. She fundraised for this latest project using the strategy that had been successful for the SickKids Hospital: tapping into the area's philanthropic goodwill. In 1887, the mission had a new building.

That same year, Lizzie became founding president of the Toronto Young Women's Christian Association (today known as the YWCA).

She seemed to be at the foundation of many of the 19th century's great movements in Upper Canada. In 1876, she was key in the formation of the Women's Foreign Missionary Society (WFMS) of the Presbyterian Church in Canada, for which she acted as the foreign secretary until 1896. One of the roles the WFMS performed was to create schools for First Nations as well as missions abroad. She organized its fundraising as well as drives for blankets and clothing that were shipped west to struggling First Nations settlements. She toured the province, setting up auxiliaries and missions.

She was also behind the Women's Christian Temperance Union, another large concern in the mid- and late 1800s.

In 1893, Lizzie attended the Woman's Congress in Chicago, put on by the National American Woman Suffrage Association, which apparently had a great influence on her. She later spoke publicly in Ontario -- including Simcoe County -- about getting the vote for women.

The next year, she was sent west by the WFMS to see how the work on the western missions was progressing and if another clothing/blanket drive was needed. She left Aug. 1, 1894, with the secretary of supplies, Cecilia Jeffery. They were back in a month and a half, after travelling 4,300 miles by rail and steamboat, and 600 miles of trails, having visited every mission and school and all of the society's auxiliaries. The schools and missions were a success. And, yes, they needed more money, more clothing and more blankets.

The 1890s weren't all success stories. She got into a long war with the all-male trustees of the Hospital for Sick Children and, in 1891, the men pulled financial control from the women.

Lizzie also crossed paths with Minnie Greenaway, the Simcoe County-born-and-raised doctor who attended the very medical school Lizzie helped establish. Lizzie supported Greenaway's efforts to bring more women into the medical field.

Lizzie eventually resigned from many of her positions at the Prison Gate Mission and the WFMS, and freed up some personal time to take a paying job as the first assistant to John Kelso, the province's newly appointed superintendent of neglected and dependent children. Her job included travelling the province, checking on foster children and others at various institutions every year. In 1905, she made 830 visits.

She retired from this position in 1911 at the age of 71 but continued to be active, although in a reduced capacity, until her death in 1929 -- just one of many women with strong ties to Simcoe County, coaxing the country into the 20th century, with no short supply of patience and patients.

