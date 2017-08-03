Toss the washer
MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIME Flying washers were the talk of the park Thursday afternoon. The flat metallic pieces were tossed around in a competitive game of washer toss as temperatures soared and the sun shone brightly overhead. Pictured are Fredericton siblings Thomas Rath, 13, and Haley, 21, who tried their hand at the game.
