Speeder stopped by animal

Various charges were laid on a Scarborough man after he failed to stop for police in Orillia. On July 31 at about 2 a.m., the OPP saw a car travelling higher than the posted limit on Memorial Avenue. They attempted to stop the car but stopped due to safety concerns. The suspect was located a short distance away after his vehicle collided with a wild animal crossing the road.

Dennis James, 23, was later arrested and charged with flight, possession of break-in instrument, fail to stop and speeding. For these charges, James is scheduled to appear in Orillia court on Sept. 12.

Evidence obtained during this investigation helped Toronto Police Service in charging the accused in connection with 11 robberies in the Greater Toronto Region.