Police make arrests in Windigo case

On July 28, members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a mischief call at a local business on Mississaga Street East in the City of Orillia.

On Wednesday July 26, between the hours of 10:30 and 10:40 pm suspects are seen on security cameras committing the mischief. The word "Windigo" along with a portrait of an Indigenous child was spray painted on the side of the local business.

Police released security footage of the suspects. As a result of information called in by the public police were able to identify the suspects in the picture.

On August 2, Orillia OPP assisted by Orillia Community Street Crime Unit arrested two Orillia males, who have been charged with mischief under $5,000 and released on a promise to appear in Orillia court on Sept. 5.