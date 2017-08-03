LETTER: Have some perspective

I agree Hydro One is a mess, thanks to the Wynne government. Ontario hydro rates for the power we consume are going no place but up, again thanks to the Liberals. The Orillia rates we are talking about, however, are only the local distribution rates.

The business deal secures those rates for an extended period of time and uses inflation rates as a measure for future increases. No matter who owns Orilla Power Distribution those current rates will increase over time. The community should welcome the sale, $26 million plus an additional $10 paid back to the city ($36 million total) plus sale of land and creation of a $30 payroll with new secure, recession proof jobs and annually $1 million in property/business taxes.

Think positively with the correct facts and perspective.

Bruce L. Jackson

Severn Township