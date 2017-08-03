Interview skills on the menu at new club

Dress for Success is setting up a Breakfast Club even Claire Standish and Allison Reynolds would want to be part of.

The Breakfast Club is a 12-week program beginning this October in Orillia, offering unemployed women in the area a chance to better their interview skills. The pre-employment program will be held at White Lions Tea House on Westmount Drive North.

"It's going to be a series of workshops," explained Linda Reid, executive director of the Orillia and Barrie chapters of Dress for Success. "We're going to be working with women to get them ready to start their job search."

The program was made possible this year by the Common Well Mutual Insurance Group, which made a $5,000 donation to Dress for Success in July through its Create a Ripple Effect (CARE) program. Dress for Success is also working with the McConnell Foundation on the initiative.

The Breakfast Club has been offered by Dress for Success chapters around the world, just now making its way to Barrie and Orillia. It will focus on self-care and physical, mental and emotional well-being, and will be led in part by educators from Georgian College and other community partners.

Reid said this isn't the course for people who need help with their resumés, as those programs are offered elsewhere. This is more for people who have made that first step in the door but stumble when trying to land the job they are looking for.

"Some of the women we suit, that we give clothing to, they are out there looking for work and they're not being successful," Reid said. "We're trying to really make sure they have confidence to go into the interview."

The program will include mock interviews to get the participants ready for the real thing, as well as lessons in personal branding. Also, makeovers will be given and LinkedIn profile pictures taken.

Once participants have completed the program, they will be start the job search with the aid of local community partners and will have access to new or gently used professional clothing provided by Dress for Success.

Dress for Success was founded in 1997 and has since expanded to more than 149 cities in 23 countries. The program has helped more than 925,000 women build successful futures. The organization was launched in Barrie and Orillia in 2014, with locations in the Bayfield Mall in Barrie and a spot in downtown Orillia.

It is hoped the inaugural class will see 30 participants.

For more information or to sign up, call Dress for Success at 705-259-8200.

