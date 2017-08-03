Orillia's police force has a new commander-in-chief.

Inspector Veronica Eaton, who is no stranger to the city, will soon be taking the reins at the local detachment.

"I'm thrilled to be returning," she said. "I think Orillia, Severn and Ramara Townships are great places to work and live. And the members at the Orillia detachments have a work ethic and commitment that's second to none."

From 2009 until 2014, Eaton was a sergeant on the road working out of the Orillia detachment. She then left the position to take on the role of executive officer for Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair at the traffic safety and operational support command.

From 2015 to 2016, Eaton has served as interim detachment commander in Barrie, where she currently lives.

Last year, she was promoted to inspector and assumed command for the traffic and marine program in central region, she said.

In a press release Mayor Steve Clarke, who is also chair of the Orillia Police Services Board, welcomed Eaton to the role.

"The city and the OPP have a great partnership and I know Orillians will be very pleased with the announcement," he said. "I very much look forward to working with Inspector Eaton in the future. She will be both a great asset to the City of Orillia and to the Police Services Board."

Currently unaware of her joining date at the Orillia detachment, Eaton said, she couldn't comment on what her priorities as commander would be.

"I know the issues of domestic violence are some of the things Orillia is dealing with, so working on reducing victimization will be one of the things," she said.

Eaton, who grew up in Oakville area, has been on the force for almost 22 years, spending almost two decades of those at various detachments as a front-line officer, she said.

"Each community is different," Eaton said, adding having worked in Orillia gives her some insight into the features of the community. "To get an accurate read of what the priorities are specific to Orillia, I will need to get there and get a sense of where things are at."

Talking about the outgoing detachment commander Pat Morris, who will be taking on a job with the force's Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, Eaton said she hasn't had a chance to work directly with him, but as peers at central region she has utmost respect for him and the work he's done in Orillia.

"I think some of the programs that Pat has started and has continued on during his tenure, like the foot patrol program and the street crime unit, are excellent," she said. "I would look to continuing those programs and look at how else we can make the community a safer place to live."

