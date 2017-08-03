Injured geese rescued by local volunteers

Thanks to kind-hearted volunteers, two feathered friends now have a new lease on life.

Earlier this week, two Canadian geese maimed by arrows were found swimming on Lake Couchiching in Severn. They were rescued by locals and sent to Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge in Pefferlaw, where they are now recovering.

One of the birds had been shot with a crossbow arrow, which had entered its side, puncturing a lung, and exiting into the wing on the other end, explained Aaron Quattrociocchi, animal care manager at Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge.

It was operated on Monday as soon as it had reached the facility, he said, but the problem with such procedures is the chance of death as pulling out the arrow leaves behind an open wound.

"We had to plug them up with our hands while the vets sutured them," said Quattrociocchi. "And the heart had stopped, so it had to be revived. I believe it was only an hour or so for the whole thing."

The second bird, captured by Thomson and volunteers on Tuesday evening, had a different story to tell.

"The next one had an arrow going through the back and coming out the front in the breast," said Quattrociocchi. "It missed the heart and other important organs, but we still had the same concerns pulling out the arrow. He was also shot with bullets on two different occasions."

The difference in types of bullets found in the goose's body helped determine they were from different guns, he added.

The hardy birds had survived with the wounds healing up in the best way under the circumstances, said Quattrociocchi, but infection had already made its way into the body.

"If unchecked, it would have done them in," he said. "But at this time, it was manageable. So now they're both on medication and chances of healing are good."

The birds are also receiving physio for a few minutes each day to ensure they can fly again, said Quattrociocchi.

It was a disturbing sight for Matt Thomson, a Severn resident, who saw a Facebook post made last Thursday by cottagers in Cumberland Beach about one or more injured geese in Lake Couchiching.

"They originally started seeing this bird during the May long weekend," he said. "It was swimming around and eating and preening on rocks. It kept showing up every day and the cottagers fed it a little bit of bread and whatnot."

Not being able to stand the sight of the injured bird, he and a group of volunteers he had rallied together began their rescue mission. They were joined by Gord Pye, president of the Orillia Fish and Game Conservation Club and his helpers, who noticed there was another injured goose in the area.

With meticulous planning the two groups were able to capture both birds and send them on the road to recovery.

For Thomson, who has worked with the Couchiching Conservancy for 14 years, this is a disgusting act of cruelty.

"If they were a responsible hunter, they should have made sure the animal was dispatched in a proper way," he said. "To let it continue living like that is horrible."

Pye thinks this happens when people take matters into their own hands in trying to get rid of geese on their property during summer.

"We know there's a lot of geese in these areas, and they can come up into the lawns of the cottages and cause a fair bit of mess in their lawns," he said, adding hunting season doesn't open until fall and it's illegal to shoot at the birds during summer.

"There are other ways of getting the birds to stay away from your property," said Pye. "Depending on the size of your lawn, you can use netting along the shorelines. We've had success with that. But you certainly don't need to use that type of weapon. That's uncalled for."

Frustrated by the situation, Thomson took matters to the both the Canadian Wildlife Service and Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

"It's very disturbing to see these arrows through these birds," he said, adding helping the birds was both rewarding and frustrating. "In the past, I've tried to organize (other) rescue efforts but we don't have the resources in Orillia and area."

Any tips on who may have been behind the incident can be reported to the MNR Tips Hotline at 877-847-7667, the Canadian Wildlife Service at 905-319-6969 or Crimestoppers at 800-222-8477.

