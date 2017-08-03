Bandstand reopening this Saturday

The City of Orillia hopes to fill its waterfront with music with the revival of the bandstand.

"We are officially reopening the bandstand on Saturday," said Emma Ross, cultural event co-ordinator, talking about the structure built in 1909 at Couchiching Beach Park. "In 2014, we started some restoration to the building, so we're able to have bands up in it and be able to play music in it."

Residents are invited to come down to the park at 10 a.m. for the opening ceremony, which will be followed by music played by a 20-piece ensemble comprised of Orillia musicians.

"Orillia's got a really strong musical heritage," said Ross. "The building itself was built because of a need for a space for musical performances. So what better time than the sesquicentennial to bring it back?"

As well, once the musicians end their performance around 11 a.m., people will be able to climb up into the bandstand and talk to members of the Orillia Heritage Committee to learn more about the significance of the bandstand for the city.

Restorations were completed over two years and cost the city $160,000. They included repairs to the wooden structure, work on the upper deck, some electrical repairs and lighting replacement.

The restored structure will be available for local musicians to rent and perform in during summer, said Ross, adding that this is already being utilized at the 2017 Orillia Lions and Rotary Clubs Annual Funfest this weekend when Brassworks and other local musicians will perform.

"That's what bandstand was for," said Ross. "It was built to play music from and it's already doing its job."

For more information on how to rent the bandstand, Ross can be reached at eross@orillia.ca. As well, Jacqueline Soczka, manager of culture, can be contacted at jsoczka@orillia.ca.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog