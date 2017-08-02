Swimmer one-ups himself in Toronto

Caleb Near, 14, of the Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club, competed recently at the Canadian Junior Championships at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Near qualified in both the 100- and 200-metre backstroke events.

The age category at junior championships was 14- to 16-year-old males, which is a deep field of competition. Near placed 46th out of 63 swimmers in the 200-metre backstroke and 47th out of 73 swimmers in the 100-metre backstroke.

"Caleb's times from junior championships rank him eighth in Ontario in the 100-metre backstroke and 10th in the 200-metre backstroke out of 14-year-old males. Nationally, he ranks 14th (100-metre backstroke) and 25th (200-metre backstroke)," explained head coach Meredith Thompson-Edwards.

Near broke his own long-course club record in the 200-metre backstroke by three seconds, setting the mark at a 2:18.83. He was only .16 seconds from setting a new club record in the 100-metre backstroke.

"This was Caleb's first national competition and he raced best times, which is not an easy task. He didn't let the high level of competition affect his races," said Thompson-Edwards.

Near has already qualified as a 15-year-old for nationals, which will take place next July in Winnipeg.

"We are looking forward to see how next season goes. He learned a lot this summer and made a few technical changes, which helped him at his first national meet," said Thompson-Edwards.