St. Paul’s transformed

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES The Cottage Comic Book and Toy Show was held Sunday at St. Paul’s Centre in Orillia. While the show was much smaller in scope than the inaugural Orillia Comic-Con, held in May, it provided the chance for comic and toy enthusiasts to search out great deals and unique buys. The basement of the centre was full of comics, toys and lots of merchandise and memorabilia. James McWade was hopeful his purchase of a vintage Optimus Prime figure would transform into a great investment. He wasn’t sure of the vintage of the action figure, but he was offered a deal too good to turn down.