Orillia's Soren Meeuwisse cycled onto the podium this week at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. Meeuwisse overcame searing temperatures and a star-studded field of this country's top mountain bikers to earn a bronze medal in the gruelling cross-country event.

"From the beginning of the season, it has been my goal to win the cross-country mountain bike race at the Canada Summer Games, but I had a little less confidence heading into the race because my three races previous to the games race were not my best," conceded the Orillia Secondary School graduate. "(Those races) were at altitude and I wasn't responding well. I just felt like I wasn't on my best race form."

But that all changed once she got in the saddle at the Bison Butte Mountain Bike Course. "It was a great ride for me and I'm super happy with how my race form is trending positively again," she said.

The heat and humidity that elevated temperatures into the upper-30s was a factor, said the 2013 Orillia Athlete of the Year. "It was the hottest race of my life," said Meeuwisse. "Cold bottles to dunk on yourself (during) the race and cold feed bottles were critical to staying consistent and not letting the heat get the best of you. The course was also all in the sun, so there was no escaping the heat."

The technical course, while flatter than most, featured a hill built specifically for this race, "so there were some good climbs. The features were man-made, rocky, and definitely gave you a challenge climbing and descending," she said.

While elated with her performance on the course, the 19-year-old was perhaps even more proud to be chosen as Team Ontario's flag bearer at the opening ceremonies that kicked off the massive multi-sport event. Meeuwisse was nominated for the prestigious honour by Michael Suraci of the Ontario Cycling Association, who cited the athlete's performance, leadership and positive approach to sports.

"I was so shocked to be chosen as the Team Ontario flag bearer. It was an enormous honour," she said. "I just couldn't believe I was the one to represent all the amazing Ontario athletes that all have so many accomplishments of their own and put so many hours into their own training."

Meeuwisse, who has competed in three Ontario Summer Games in the past, said the Canada Summer Games takes things to a new level. "Compared to other races I do, these games just have so much more media, publicity and hype around them," she explained. "The race and competition are no more difficult than a Canada Cup-level race, but it's just such a bigger 'show.' National championships, World Cup races and world championship results generally mean more than the Canada Summer Games to cyclists, but these games are still a very big deal in our minds."

Meeuwisse will be unable to compete in the sprint eliminators event she also qualified to race in. She's opted to begin her trek to Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que., where she will compete in a World Cup race Sunday. Following that, she will have some down time before heading to Australia at the end of August to compete in the world championships, before returning for her third year at McMaster University, where she is pursuing a degree in kinesiology.

"All my travels and racing wouldn't be possible without the huge support I receive from Trek Canada MTB Team and the Cycling Canada Next Gen MTB team run by my coach, Jeff Ain," said Meeuwisse. "Mountain biking is an individual sport, but there's a huge team behind me that I can't thank enough."

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

twitter.com/davedawson67