Smile for the camera

The issue of the mysterious graffiti that popped up in various locations downtown over the past month illustrates two points.

First, in this case, the medium became the message. Initially, people appreciated the artistic nature and seemed content to let it exist, until the "artist" became irresponsible and painted the side of the building Tre Sorelle is in -- a recently, at great expense, remoulded exterior -- in view of a surveillance camera.

It's amazing how often some people can't seem to check for cameras before doing something dumb.

Many people agreed with the intended message and some also likely subscribe to the notion to get attention, make others angry. The latter has proven time and again to not work -- unless, of course, you can get tens of thousands of people to flood a public square to demand action. Scale matters.

Here's the result: Despite the agreement among many, the lack of clean water in Indigenous communities is untenable, and raising awareness among the complacently ignorant is a worthy goal to gain action. Making people mad for the wrong reason gains nothing.

The wall is being fixed, so the message goes away. I suspect now the other graffiti will also be erased because of this one mistake when, until last week, many people were content to let the artistic expression remain.

The second point is the notion of what video surveillance does. It does not prevent crime or mischievous behaviour. Many believe cameras have some kind of magic force field, warding of bad behaviour. Anyone ever hear of YouTube? The website is littered with videos of Neanderthals (and some smarter people, too) doing bad things in front of video cameras.

What is worse is some decision makers don't know a good camera system from a potato, judging by the quality of images used to try to find perpetrators. The image of our "artists" could be anyone. Cheaper cellphones take better pics in low light. Frankly, the video surveillance industry has a nice little game foisting expensive systems on communities and businesses that produce crappy results (or don't work when there's a massive fire happening at, say, the Port of Orillia).

No, a video surveillance system's real value is finding out what happened. Don't be deluded to think a camera will make your daily existence safer or protect your property.

Slice of life

Home run No. 2 is happening right now for the Orillia Opera House's summer theatre season. Norm Foster's Bedtime Stories is running until Aug. 11. Get your tickets now, and here's why: As word spreads, there won't be any to buy.

On paper, most Foster plays are great -- this one especially. There are theatre companies that can turn any of them into a dog's breakfast, many more that will do the printed word justice, and very few like this troupe, who milk every single last laugh out of the script.

The play unfolds as a series of vignettes, with a bed as the main set. Good use of props and lighting makes us forget with each scene it's the same set (room and bed), giving the impression a lot of people have similar furnishing tastes but different decorating styles. As we get further into the story, certain aspects of previous scenes become relevant in the current one, though it's not quite so obvious until Act 2.

Each of the five members of the ensemble cast plays several characters. A lot of credit goes to the actors for constantly having to adopt different personas, because only one character appears twice.

What is most interesting is each vignette can stand on its own as a complete story, yet Foster intertwines them into a global slice of life.

Night of nostalgia

A long, long time ago, I can still remember how that music used to make me smile. A number of people have that thought about the Pav, particularly Teen Town nights. There will be an event Aug. 19 at the Barnfield Point Recreation centre to bask in the memories. Robbie Lane and the Disciples will provide the music.

Tickets cost $30 in advance and you can get them at Alleycats Music, C.C. Pants and Brewery Bay Food Company. The organizers have a plan, so you can leave your car overnight without fear of getting ticketed or towed.

