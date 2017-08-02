Province reports back on HCC plan

Huronia Cultural Campus (HCC) is optimistic its dream around a cultural hub in the city can still come true.

The statement from the group came Wednesday, a week after the province released its summary report outlining key points concluded from the public consultation process, held in 2016 and earlier this year, around the use of surplus land at the Huronia Regional Centre (HRC) property in Orillia.

"We're not too surprised by the content of the report," said Fred Larsen, chair board of director, HCC. "It's pretty much what we'd heard ourselves. We'd heard concerns about the wetlands and concerns from the survivors' group, who spoke at the consultation sessions."

Other concerns and feedback summarized in the report, includes a desire for the property to remain the public domain, making it accessible for use year-round and recognizing the pain of the HRC residents through a memorial.

Hundreds of participants who took part in consultation process and provided feedback, both in-person and online, suggested the province could donate or transfer control of the shoreline and land not used by its agencies to the city of Orillia for park use or the HCC.

"Certainly, our understanding right from the very beginning was that commercial development of the property was not in the cards," said Larsen, adding depending on what the province offers in terms of land ownership, there could be need for revenue to offset costs through affordable housing or a live/work studio.

The report also suggests that out of the 175 acres of unused land, 132 acres should be under a permanently protected zone, including buffers, leaving Larsen unsure of how much will remain to be used by anyone vying for the land.

"We haven't had an opportunity to look at the buffer zone," he said. "If the province should agree that a maximum buffer zone should be maintained, I'm not sure what that means in terms of opportunity for pathways and sculpture gardens we're thinking of."

The HCC is not the only one eyeing the property. The report also outlines the OPP's desire in acquiring, property currently being used, as well as the surplus lands to expand its facilities.

"There are a number of intangibles still," said Larsen. "It won't be clear until we sit down with the government and know what is laid out by them. Then we'll know exactly what we're dealing with."

Other viable land uses put forward in the report, include affordable housing operated by County of Simcoe, summer camp for children with disabilities and expansion of Georgian College or Lakehead University campuses.

The province will use the feedback received and summarized in the report guide its decision around the unused HRC lands.

"The ball is now in the province's court," said Larsen. "I'm optimistic they will act relatively quickly and make a decision about what is going to be their course of action going forward. We're optimistic we can work with both the city and other stakeholder groups."

The full report can be viewed at tinyurl.com/ybtbm3a9 and updates to the process will be posted at tinyurl.com/zw4kqnw.

