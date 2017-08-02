Police investigating after pedestrians struck

A 63-year-old woman remains in the hospital in a serious but stable condition from injuries sustained after being struck Friday afternoon by a car at Peter Street and Fittons Road.

Another pedestrian was struck Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. OPP officers attended a scene in the northwest end of the city. The pedestrian was not seriously injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Both incidents are under investigation. No charges have been laid yet in either case.