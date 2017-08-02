Holiday weekend full of family fun

Orillia is offering families lots of fun and festivities this long weekend.

Starting Friday at noon, the annual Rotary-Lions Funfest takes place at Couchiching Beach Park with midway rides, games and more. The event runs until 4 p.m. Monday.

"In addition to the midway, we always have some local vendors in the centre around the pavilions," said Brenda Healey, secretary with the Orillia Lions Club.

As well, Friday night, at the pavilion, the Orillia Youth Centre will host an open mic.

The next day, the city is inviting residents to come down to the park for some music marking the revival of the bandstand.

"Brassworks will be playing between 1 and 2:30 p.m., and the public can also go up in the pavilion and take photos," said Healey.

More music will follow later in the evening.

New this year is a Severn Cycle Service-sponsored motorcycle show.

"There are prizes to be won for the best custom motor cycle and other categories," said Healey, adding other prizes can be won through the "share and like" contest available on the FunFest Facebook page, "2017 Orillia Lions and Rotary Clubs Annual Funfest."

More kids events are schedule to be held Saturday at the Leacock Museum, which is hosting the annual Children's Literacy Day.

"This year, we're celebrating Scholastic's 60th anniversary," said Jen Martynyshyn, administrative co-ordinator at the museum. "They have been a huge supporter of the museum for the last seven years for our children's programming."

Starting at 1 p.m., on the museum grounds, there will be stations, each representing a different book series, such as Geronimo Stilton, Captain Underpants and Clifford the Big Red Dog.

At each station, kids will get to try various games.

"For Captain Underpants, we're playing toilet-bowl lacrosse using plungers," Martynyshyn said. "For Geronimo Stilton, there is a scavenger hunt."

There will also be oversized lawn games for Clifford the Big Red Dog.

In a nod to the work by author/illustrator Barbara Reid, who does all of her illustrations using plasticine, children will participate in creating a mural using the same material.

More information can be found at tinyurl.com/ycjmre4t.

For those looking for a quieter time, the Orillia Museum of Art and History is doing a soft opening of its last instalment of Elemental Mariposa, titled The Main Street. The exhibition celebrates Orillia through a showcase of the evolution of the downtown core. The exhibition runs until Dec. 31.

An outdoor sculpture exhibition has been set up at Grant's Woods on Division Road in Severn Township, where several local artists, such as Sarah Csekey, Tanya Cunnington, Samantha Vessios and Heather Kerslake, have installed art for visitors. For more information, visit orilliamuseum.org.

For pet-friendly long-weekend activities, the Barrie Kennel and Obedience Club will be hosting its annual Conformation Show at ODAS Park from Saturday to Monday, with contests, music and obedience shows featuring a variety of breeds.

