Hang in there
MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES The heat is taking a hike as thunder and stormy clouds roll in for wet weather over the next few days. Aniela Feeney, 9, of Holland Landing, enjoyed a the monkey bars at Couchiching Beach Park seconds before the rain came pouring down Wednesday.
