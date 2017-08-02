Find food and fun at festival

Tasting tours, a catered lunch, cooking demonstrations, games, kids' activities, farm animals and the Blender Bike -- these will make the Local Food Festival fun for everyone.

The event will take place Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the downtown Orillia Farmers' Market as well as the Orillia Fairgrounds Farmers' Market at ODAS Park.

"Local farmers and food producers grow and supply an amazing diversity of wonderful fresh and healthy food right here in our own community," said event chair Louise Cohen. "This festival is an opportunity to meet the growers and vendors, become familiar with the delicious ingredients we have available, and perhaps indulge in yummy lunch."

One of the most compelling reasons to head to the markets is to experience the tasting tour. Buy a book of tickets and visit the vendors for samples to see for yourself the variety and quality of fresh food that is grown, produced and raised minutes away from where you live.

As they did many years ago, local farmers are growing a variety of fruits and vegetables, including those identified as heritage, vegetables grown from seeds from generations gone by. Maybe you'll go home with stripped tomatoes, yellow beets, purple radishes, red carrots and juicy garlic. Meat lovers will also be impressed with what the festival offers. They'll find beef, chicken and pork from local farmers.

Vendors will also offer freshly baked breads and sweets, eggs, honey, maple syrup and more, all produced locally. You might also get a chance to meet farm animals on display.

At the fairgrounds market, chef Melanie Robinson, a Chopped Canada winner, will prepare a farmer-inspired lunch with appetizer, main course and dessert. This is a green event -- bring your own plate, cup and utensils. Tickets cost $20 per adult, $10 for kids younger than 12. Purchase your tickets at the fairgrounds market or online at the Eventbrite website.

The downtown market offers "shop-chop-eat." Participants will "shop" the market vendors for a basket of ingredients, then prepare something delicious under the direction of a food expert, and have a basket something yummy to take home. Tickets cost $20 at Eventbrite by event name "Shop Chop Eat.")

A fun activity for kids and adults will be to take their turn on the bicycle blender. Sponsored by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, pedal to make a smoothie or dip, and of course you get to enjoy the results of your efforts.

The Orillia Public Library will have the courtyard dedicated to free kids' activities such as arts and crafts and story time, with stories about food.

The Orillia Food Council is the organization behind the Local Food Festival. It advocates for the development of local, sustainable and healthy food for all. Keep in touch with festival developments on the council's Facebook page (orilliafoodcouncil).

Support for the Local Food Festival comes from the City of Orillia, The Sharing Place Food Bank, Georgian Bay Printers, The Villager Magazine and many community partners.