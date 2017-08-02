Environmental action requires common front

Although I love driving my family's stick-shift car, I know, deep down, it is not socially responsible. It's using fossil fuels that are not only damaging the environment, but, in some cases, going through pipelines that violate the rights of Indigenous people. This is difficult for me to accept.

What is even more disheartening is it's not just cars. It's natural-gas heaters, it's diesel tractors, it's gas-powered boats. These are just some of the things our society will need to let go of in the future. However, to replace all of this immediately would be difficult. It would be costly, and to do so could be environmentally damaging. This is because manufacturing environmentally friendly products can, in some cases, emit just as much greenhouse-gas emissions as continuing to use older products.

Our society has become dependent on harmful fossil fuels, but through opposition to their use and expansion, we can begin to ween ourselves off of this addictive energy source.

The rights of many Indigenous bands have been affected by pipelines. In Ontario, this includes the Chippewas of the Thames. Over the past few years, they have opposed the operational expansion of Enbridge's Line 9 pipeline, which runs close to their reserve near London. Only last week, the Supreme Court ruled against their appeal, in favour of Enbridge's project.

To get a better understanding of the project and its problems, I spoke with their chief, Myeengun Henry. To start, we discussed the history and plans of Line 9.

"1976 is when they put the pipeline in without our consent, running light crude oil through it. Now they want to bring in bitumen from the tar sands, and change the direction from Sarnia to Montreal," Henry said.

In the case of Line 9, the pipeline is already in place. Its initial implementation violated Indigenous rights. However, the most recent controversy and the reason for the legal battle at the Supreme Court has been based on Enbridge's plan to repurpose the pipeline without consent.

"When the pipeline was first put in, it had a life expectancy of 40 years. It's been 40 years. And now they want to put more oil in, which means more pressure in (the) line and (reversing) the flow "¦ We've had some volunteer engineers take a look at that, and they determined that at this rate, within two years, we'll have a break someplace."

By making these changes, there is extreme pressure being put on an outdated oil pipeline as it handles more dangerous and more corrosive oil products. The fallout of this could be catastrophic.

Pipelines similar to Line 9 have been the culprit of major oil spills. In 2010, Enbridge's Line 6 leaked approximately 3.3 million litres of diluted bitumen into the Kalamazoo River in Michigan. The effects were devastating and destroyed many habitats and three drinking-water sources. This leaves one to question whether Line 9 has undergone strong safety oversight. According to Enbridge and the National Energy Board, adequate safety precautions have been taken. However, Henry explained why these measures were not adequate: "They can find (the fissures) where they dig up the pipeline and inspect it. But the pipeline runs under houses, stores, daycares. There is no way that they are able to determine (what is underneath)."

No matter how much time is spent testing and repairing parts of an outdated pipeline, it seems there will always be parts left unexamined and at greater risk of leakage.

As our society begins to accept our responsibility to maintain our environment, it is important we, as a collective, oppose projects that will be counterproductive to this goal and defy the consent of affected Indigenous bands. It will also mean the need for companies like Enbridge to become environmentally responsible and reconsider undertaking harmful projects.

Hopefully, these companies will start listening to calls like that of Henry's: "I've asked (Enbridge) to stop the pipeline within 30 days. Whether they comply with that is up to them. We want the pipeline stopped."

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He has a master's in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.