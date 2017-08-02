TORONTO -

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney’s daughter is seeking a nomination to run for the Ontario Progressive Conservatives in next year’s provincial election.

Caroline Mulroney announced on social media Wednesday that she will run for the nomination in York-Simcoe.

The riding has been held since 1995 by Progressive Conservative Julia Munro, who is retiring.

Munro tweeted that Mulroney has her full support.

In a video posted to YouTube, Mulroney says as a working mother of four she knows change is needed and she wants to give people an opportunity to thrive.

She says government needs to get out of the way, focus more on affordability and manage taxes properly.