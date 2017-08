Southern Georgian Bay OPP is looking for the public's help as it investigates a second break and enter in the past three weeks.

The incident happened between Aug. 1 at about 5 p.m. and Aug. 2 at about 7 a.m. Two bicycles were stolen after suspects seemed to have forced their way into a shed on the property at Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre in Tay Township.

The two mountain bikes are described as a silver 15-speed Trex and a yellow 24-speed Trex 4300.