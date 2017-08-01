Story of summer not over yet

Somehow, our summer is nearly half over. In late July and early August, we seem to take stock of what we have done so far and what else can we cram in to the remaining weeks of nice weather. It can be difficult to take time to relax, truly unwind and do something for yourself, but the Orillia Public Library has been helping many people do just that this summer.

The summer of 2017 has seen an incredible surge in participants in a variety of programs at the library, with a wide range of ages and options for summer reading. Intuitively, many of us know reading and summer (and hammocks) go well together, but sometimes we don't make time for it. The staff at the library are there to make it easier to get engaged and find reads that fit you.

Sarah Csekey is the director of children and youth services at the library, and her department has seen a 53% increase in readers this year younger than 18.

"We have reading clubs for all ages, with the TD Summer Reading Club reaching the 0-18 crew, and the Hot Readers for the grown-ups," Csekey explained.

With this sort of program turnout, it could be said kids in our area are making more time for reading. The staff will listen to book reports from members of the reading club, which enhances the reading experience.

"(The reading reports) are our highlight every year and, this year, with our big jump in participants, we are talking to more kids about their books than we ever have before," said Csekey. "The point of our club is to enhance literacy through conversations about what you are reading. Our staff are perfectly aligned to foster the love of reading by listening to each book report and using it as a launching point into exploring more books."

The service Csekey outlined is called readers advisory, which "means we are trained to skilfully help you find more of what inspires you. Kids are still open to all the possibilities of the world, and we love finding library materials that match their eclectic interests."

This approach seems to be working, with the participation and interest being higher than ever.

In general, the library is more relevant now than ever as people are in need of social outlets, resources and new skill development. The library has a unique meaning for everyone.

"I invite anyone to come visit the library to find out why it is important, not just because I want to show off our workplace, but because I know everyone will value the library for their own reasons," said Csekey.

Libraries are not only important to individuals but also to the community as a whole. They help define the culture and information that are part of our everyday lives.

"We are always adapting and evolving. I would say we don't keep up but set the pace. We are always ahead of the game because that is our training -- research and information that is current and true. This doesn't mean we discard old methods or technologies quickly, but rather we offer a range of modalities to access information."

If you are thinking of ways to get the most out of what remains of your summer, the Orillia Public Library can help. Visit the library in downtown Orillia or at orilliapubliclibrary.ca to find out how its staff can help guide and inspire you toward new favourites.

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.