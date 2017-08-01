In a dramatic final round that featured multiple lead changes, Orillia's John Murphy took advantage of a rare miscue by his opponent to pull off an improbable win at the Investors Group Ontario Senior Men's Championship last week, becoming the province's top golfer over the age of 55.

"Winning this means everything," said a jubilant Murphy. "Golf is such a humbling game, but everything just kind of came together, and to win the Ontario senior championship "¦ it's a great feeling."

That great feeling started in the practice round that preceded the three-day championship. Murphy had never played at the Cedar Brae Golf Club in Scarborough but discovered quickly the course was a good fit for his game.

"I came into the tournament playing well and I really liked the course," said the 58-year-old golfer, who began playing competitively when he was 12.

That positive vibe paid dividends on the opening day as Murphy shot a stellar 69 to lead the pack after the first round. Pickering's Christopher Kertsos sizzled in the second round, while Murphy faltered; his round of 73 put him two strokes behind Kertsos heading into the final round.

The final round was a back-and-forth affair that, befitting a major championship, came down to the final hole. On that fateful 18th hole, Murphy caught a break when Kertsos's second shot landed in a hazard, resulting in a double bogey.

"I was sort of shocked because he's such a talented player "¦ I just didn't think that would happen," said Murphy. "I remember thinking, 'Oh, my God. I think I can win this thing.' But I just had to put that out of my mind and do what I needed to do."

He did just that, making a par to finish one stroke ahead of Kertsos. It was a turn of events that left Murphy feeling euphoric.

"The whole day is four-plus hours, and at one time, I was thinking, 'I can't catch this guy,' and the next thing you know, an opportunity presented itself," he said. "Twenty seconds later, you hit your shot, and three minutes later, you've won. It happened so quickly."

It might have felt fast, but the dramatic conclusion was decades in the making. Murphy grew up in a home where golf was the most important game. Both of his parents had a profound passion for golf, played regularly, and his mom, particularly, was involved in provincial, national and world golf organizations and held various executive positions within those groups.

"I grew up with the game, watched a lot of golf, played with my parents "¦ and was just always out on the course," said Murphy. "I'm so fortunate my parents gave me that opportunity."

He passed on that passion to his son, John, who played collegiate golf at McMaster University. The father-son duo joined forces to win the Ontario Father-Son Championship in 2007 -- the last time the event was held. They continue to play together as often as they can.

"We both just joined the Golf Association of Michigan and we're going to Ann Arbor next week to play in the Michigan Father and Son event," said the elder Murphy, who is looking forward to a "cool trip. We're really close in talent. We have some great games."

Since Murphy retired from his accounting job with the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board, he has had more time for the sport that has helped define him -- time he relishes.

"I am just so fortunate to be able to play the game," he said. "I probably feel the most comfortable on a golf course ... I love the game and I love being outside."

Like everyone who finishes in the top 30 at the provincial championship, Murphy has qualified to play at the Canadian Senior Men's Championship slated for Sept. 11-14 at Kanawaki Golf Club near Montreal. Because he won, he is also automatically in the running for the Willingdon Cup.

"The top four guys from each province play a tournament within a tournament for the first 36 holes at Canadians," said Murphy. "To be on the Willingdon Cup team is quite an honour."

But it will be his performance over the entire 72 holes that will count in the end. While he has no illusions of grandeur, his goal is to work hard in preparation for the marquee event. For Murphy, that means working on his fairway wood game -- the one component of his game that was not up to par at the Ontario championship.

"I don't feel any pressure -- at least not right now," he said, noting the field of competitors will include top golfers from the United States and several other countries. "I want to prepare the best I can and be as ready as I can be "¦ and we will see what happens."

Regardless of the outcome, he is excited about the opportunity.

"I'm really looking forward to playing at Kanawaki. I really like the course, which I played several years ago and has a rich history. I just have a passion for the game and love to compete. It will be fun."

The Investors Group Ontario Senior Men's Championship is contested annually and features Ontario's best male amateur golfers age 55 and older. This year was the 82nd annual event. Notable past champions include Ontario Golf Hall of Fame members Stu Hamilton and Nick Weslock, Herb Carnegie, Ed Ervasti and Michael Jackson.

