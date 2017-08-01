Man turns panhandling on its head

It isn't unusual to see a person on a street corner with a sign in hand, even in Orillia.

But how often has that person wanted to give you money?

That was what Jesse Fraser was doing Monday afternoon at the corner of Coldwater Road and Westmount Drive. There, he held a handmade sign that read, "I have a job. I have a home. Could you use an extra $5.00?"

"I just thought whoever could use some extra cash, they can use it better than me," he said on the corner, holding about $40 in his hand. "I'm up-to-date. I've got no worries, no stress in life."

Fraser, born and raised in Orillia, has a job in the film industry. He lives in Barrie. He was visiting his home town for the day when he decided to distribute the money he had left over at the end of the month. He brought with him $260 in $5 bills to hand out to anyone who would accept.

He called it "reverse panhandling," something he found out about on the internet, having previously taking place in other locations such as California.

"Everyone could use an extra $5, right?" he said. "Today, I'm the one who's treating people. People have helped me out in the past and given me money when I needed it. Just giving back."

Fraser was happy with the reaction to the initiative, though some motorists who failed to read the sign assumed he was asking for money and tossed change out of their windows.

"People take some; some people say, 'No, I'm good. Someone else can use it,'" Fraser said. "It's just a lot of goodness out here."

Not everyone was amused, though. One passerby phoned Orillia OPP to look into the situation. While Fraser was speaking with the Packet & Times, an officer pulled up to the scene to investigate what Fraser was doing. The officer left satisfied and even offered to get the street-corner philanthropist a bottle of water.

As for what people should do with the extra cash, Fraser said it should be whatever they want.

"Coffee money, lunch money, tooth fairy money for the kids," he said. "I'm always spending money on something I don't need. I thought other people could use it."

