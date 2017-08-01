LETTER: Too much booze

Re: "Groups push for improved safety measures," July 29

Your article makes reference to 38 OPP service calls for the 2016 WayHome concert and the township memorandum of understanding refers to "193 calls for service associated with the two major 2016 events on the Burl's Creek lands." These figures are not surprising given the rules around attending the event.

Rule No. 2 says "bring your own booze." "Outside alcoholic beverages are permitted, but must be consumed within the camping area and must follow the following amounts. Bring no more than two bulk alcoholic items per person in aluminum or plastic containers only. One 'bulk alcohol' is defined as: one 24-case of beer or malt-based beverage, one 26 oz. of liquor, and one four litre box of wine."

If one were to consume, by themselves, all they were allowed to bring in over the three-day period of the event (e.g. 48 cans of beer), it is no wonder there are "calls for service." Is it possible that some of this excess is ending up in the hands of underage consumers? This, combined with the other article about drug use and the controversy about overdose prevention, leads one to wonder why we would tolerate such events in our community.

Tom Kurtz

Barrie