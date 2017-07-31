Some abstract truth about European art

Most Canadians know nothing of the great artists of the Renaissance and the modern era. Why is it common street urchins in European countries can readily recognize the classic red-headed beauties of Titian while dedicated university art students can’t decide which is Butthead and which is Beavis?

Unfortunately, the vast majority of these masterpieces were usually in-depth studies of drop-outs from the Jenny Craig program. Regardless of their girth, the average teenage boy of today is not going to listen too closely to a lecture on the artist’s clever use of turpentine and oils. He will be off somewhere in a fantasy so lewd, it will require an hour under an ice-cold shower just to bring his body temperature down enough to send him to the nurse’s office.

Let us take a couple of weeks and discuss the artists whose paintings now adorn the walls and corridors of the art galleries of Europe.

Vincent Van Gogh (1853-90)

Vincent was a Dutch Postimpressionist painter. Whether he painted the post or the impressionist is not clear.

Oddly enough, Vincent did not decide to take up painting until the final 10 years of his life, so there’s hope for us geezers yet. Van Gogh is best known today not for his art, which was a little scary, but because he lopped off his own ear. Rumour has it Vince did it to impress his lady love, obviously a bit of a weirdo herself.

Despite periodic fits of insanity and missing one ear, Vincent Van Gogh became a famous artist. His works are on display in the washrooms of many Holiday Inns around the world — usually over the sign, “Please do not throw cigarette butts in the urinals.”

Titian (1477-1576)

Perhaps the most famous painter of the 15th century was Titian. Titian had a hang-up for red-headed women. Rumour has it the morning he died in his 99th year, he had been hanging over the balcony, spying on a titian-haired beauty doing her yoga exercises in the next apartment.

A confused man, Titian was either painting religious works or kinky mythological scenes. In 1545, he painted both a portrait of Pope Paul III and the Rape of Europa. We can imagine which painting sold within the hour and which one is still standing in a corner of his loft, covered with 450 years of dust.

Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640)

No doubt you have heard of Peter Paul Rubens. His name is forever coming up over coffee at Tim Hortons. Pete was the foremost painter of the Flemish School. The other tradesmen working on the project were pretty slipshod and were only trusted with the walls and, occasionally, the ceilings. The intricate work around the doorways and blackboards was left for Peter Paul. But it matters not. The Flemish School was the first one closed when the government decided to give rich conservatives another tax break.

In 1628, Peter Paul went on a mission to Spain to paint the Royal Family. In spite of hours of scrubbing the queen with steel wool and turpentine, some of the paint never did come off. Isabella was particularly upset and refused to be seen on a nude beach without her shorts on. For his work, Peter Paul was banished from the kingdom for as long as he lived or until the sun rose in the west — whichever came first.

Rubens was another of the artists who were rather fond of beefy women, and most of his paintings had to be hung with steel cable. Even though his ladies were quite large, Rubens was able to paint them fairly quickly since he was not limited to brushes and he could use a roller. For some of the chunkier girls, he used a spray gun.

Next week: Paul Gauguin, Winston Spencer Churchill and a couple of other guys.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.