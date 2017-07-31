The City of Orillia has full confidence in the deal it has with Hydro One regarding the sale of the Orillia Power Distribution Corporation.

“We have excitement and confidence that it’s the right deal,” Mayor Steve Clarke said Monday afternoon.

In a procedural order released Thursday, the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) stated it was holding the decision on the Orillia Power deal in abeyance until it rules on the Hydro One distribution-rate application.

“The OEB has determined that Hydro One should defend its cost allocation proposal in its distribution rate application prior to the OEB determining if the Orillia acquisition is likely to cause harm to any of its current customers,” the order stated.

The order also noted Hydro One acquisitions of other utilities have resulted in “large distribution rate increases for some customers ... once the deferred rebasing period elapses.”

“That’s not what we negotiated and that’s not what we expect,” Clarke said.

Part of the purchase deal would see Orillia Power customers receive a 1% reduction in the 2016 base electricity-delivery rates for residential and general service classes until 2022. At that time, the best-case scenario would see increases at the rate of inflation. Worst case, by the mayor’s belief, would be customers’ rates aligning with those in Hydro One’s other urban centres.

“But we still have a five-year benefit that others did not necessarily enjoy,” Clarke said.

The delay caught the city by surprise, said Clarke, who admitted he wouldn’t pretend to have a full understanding of how the process is unfolding. “We’re just passengers in the process,” he said. “Hydro One is driving it.”

The procedural order referenced the four interveners in the process, briefly summarizing the arguments against the deal, specifically from the School Energy Coalition, Vulnerable Energy Consumers Coalition, and Consumers Council of Canada.

“We have received the Ontario Energy Board’s procedural order regarding our Orillia Power Distribution Company MAAD application and are reviewing next steps on our way forward,” Hydro One said in a statement.

“If they want to take some time to look at something, that’s fine,” Clarke said. “If it ends up being a delay for a project of this nature, then it’ll be certainly worth it.”

Clarke agreed the delay isn’t necessarily good news for the city, but he looked to the positives already accomplished, including the 16.41 acres sold to Hydro One by the city. If the Orillia Power Distribution Corporation sale is denied by the OEB, the land sale should not be jeopardized.

“My understanding is that Hydro One owns that property,” Clarke said.

