GRAVENHURST – A young man drowned in the Muskoka Beach Park on Sunday.

Family of the young man called the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shortly before 5 p.m. after they noticed a member of their group was missing.

Police conducted an underwater search and the body of 28-year-old Shahid Iqbal of Woodbridge was located a short time later.

Lifesavings efforts were unsuccessful. He had been in the company of his family at the time of this death.