A pair of local baseball teams sizzled in the mid-summer heat this weekend as part of the annual Orillia Rep Tournament that descended on area diamonds.

In all, 19 teams competed in two divisions at the three-day tourney that culminated with championship games Sunday afternoon.

The Wes Brennan Construction bantams were almost perfect over the weekend as they continued what has been a stellar season. The local team opened action Friday afternoon with a nail-biting 4-3 triumph over the Newmarket Hawks at Carmichael Park.

A few hours later, the Royals crushed the Brantford Red Sox 9-2 at the Jerry Udell diamond at Tudhope Park.

The talented squad rallied from an early deficit Saturday to earn a 6-4 comeback win over the Mississauga Southwest Baseball Association all-stars.

The Royals kept rolling Saturday evening as they topped the Thornhill Reds 9-4.

Sunday morning, in an intense contest at Tudhope Park, with a berth in the championship game on the line, the Royals lost a heartbreaking 6-5 decision against the Ancaster Diamondbacks. Ancaster jumped to an early lead in the contest only to see the Royals rally in the seventh to knot the contest. But in their final at-bat, the Diamondbacks scored in dramatic fashion to punch their ticket to the tournament’s title game. In that contest, the Western Ontario Baseball Association (WOBA) squad capped its perfect weekend with a 5-3 triumph to earn the crown in the 11-team bantam division.

In peewee action, Orillia’s Meridian Credit Union squad played well, but its effort and determination did not translate into victories. Orillia opened the tourney with a 9-6 defeat against the Innisfil Cardinals in a thriller Friday evening at Kitchener Park.

Saturday morning, the local peewees rebounded to earn a 6-4 decision over Guelph. But in a must-win game Saturday evening, a powerhouse East York Bulldogs squad thumped the Royals 19-0 to end the local team’s weekend.

With their impressive win, the Bulldogs advanced to the semifinals, where they lost 3-1 to WOBA. In the title contest, WOBA crushed Guelph 11-0 to earn the tournament title in dominant fashion, capping a perfect 5-0 run in the eight-team peewee event.

