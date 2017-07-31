With ticket sales down and a lineup that failed to capture the imagination of past years, the third WayHome Music and Arts Festival was fighting an uphill battle to be successful before the campground surrounding Burl's Creek Event Grounds opened Thursday night.

But if you asked most of the people inside the park for the three-day festival, those who slept on WayHome this year were the ones out of luck.

“It's amazing,” said Lisa Wissink, a London, Ont., resident who was attending for the first time. “Beyond even the music, the vibe of the whole festival is absolutely stunning.”

She was at WayHome this year with three friends, two of whom who were making their return to Burl's Creek after attending last year. Not coming back wasn't in the cards.

“We had such a good time last year and, this year, we were going to come back, we were going to do it bigger, we were going to do it better,” said Maureen Downs.

While the four friends had plans to make WayHome bigger this year, the festival itself felt somewhat scaled down. There were fewer acts, fewer stages and significantly less art.

“I didn't understand it at first when they got rid of the WayBold stage, but, actually, it's kind of conducive to everyone going back and forth,” said Alex Bernier, who was attending his third WayHome. “You don't have as much overlap.”

Travelling between stages was part of the WayHome experience this year for nearly everyone in attendance. Acts would start their often too-short sets with sparse crowds at the front of the stage. By the time they wrapped, the concert bowls would be much more full.

While the lineup had been derided by many leading up to the festival, it wasn't that significant of an issue for those on the grounds.

“It's not a concern for me, because I find when the lineup is stacked, then I have to choose between people when they're playing at the same time,” Downs said. “Now I get to see every single person I wanted to see in the lineup.”

“While on the lineup there weren't a lot of big names that everyone knew, it's a great opportunity to come and find new bands,” added Teresa O'Neil, who listed Jagwar Ma as a fresh discovery for her.

But there were fewer people on site, and that might be the most important issue in determining the future of the festival. Attendance figures were not released before press time, but only one of the two campgrounds was used this year, signalling a significant drop in paid weekend attendance.

As an attendee at each of the three WayHome festivals, Bernier sees it as an event that remains on the same level as it was in its first year. For the festival to improve and grow, he feels it needs to look to the past.

“Something has to change about the lineup, but that's not entirely up to Republic Live. It depends on who's performing, who wants to do it,” Bernier said. “The first year was very popular because, for example, you had Neil Young. That drew a huge crowd. Bigger shows, even Bonnaroo this year, had U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers ... It really takes a bit of that, as well, to draw in bigger crowds. Bring in some of the classics. That's what's missing this year. Maybe that's why it's been less of a draw.”

If the lineup didn't jump out on paper, the artists took it upon themselves to make sure those who showed up left happy.

Friday saw Margaret Glaspy's anthems for the 20-something women win over a burgeoning crowd at the WayAway stage, while Canadian indie-rock troubadours The Constantines lived up to the standard they set when they were roaring through the country's bar scene in the early 2000s. Saturday, the rhythmic noise of both Death From Above and Pup got people energized, while the vibes from Solange and Schoolboy Q had people dancing all throughout WayBright and the main stage, respectively. On the final day, jaw-dropping performances from Rag'n'Bone Man and Charles Bradley set the table for Frank Ocean, who had the largest audience of the festival.

A report on the number of incidents at the festival as reported by OPP was not available by press time. Neither was the number of complaints phoned in regarding the festival to the Township of Oro-Medonte.

The traditional “save the date” image that has been shown following the final act of the weekend was not displayed at the conclusion of Sunday's programming.

