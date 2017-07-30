Mural a celebration of Orillia's history

A new focal point in Orillia's downtown was unveiled Saturday afternoon.

Artist Paul Baxter pulled the curtain back on the mural he created to commemorate the city's 150th anniversary.

The mural, which adorns the east wall of 178 Mississaga St. E, facing Lake Couchiching, features a collection of images representing the past, present and even future of the city. The eye follows from left to right, beginning with acknowledgement of early Indigenous settlers, following through to the recently opened Orillia Waterfront Centre, the starting point for the future revitalization of the waterfront.

That was one of the things Mayor Steve Clarke enjoyed the most about the mural.

“I truly love how it captures so many of the major things that have happened in this city,” he said. “It's vibrant."

“Look around,” Baxter said when asked where the inspiration for the mural came from. “Orillia has so much to offer. You can't put everything in there. I may. I may come back tomorrow and work on it some more.”

Baxter wasn't able to quantify how many hours he put into the mural. He's had the boards the mural was painted on for the past six months, chipping away at it piece by piece.

“I just kept going at it and going at it and going at it,” he said. “I couldn't tell you the number of hours, but a lot.”

Through going and going, Baxter learned far more about Orillia than he ever did before.

“I just kind of pieced it together and put a little bit of myself in there,” he explained.

The mayor also noted the phrase Orillia 150, sort of hidden in the mural. Once you see it though, it's hard not to notice it's there.

“The important thing is, because I've spelled it out, I've kept everything within Orillia,” Baxter said.

The mural was funded in part by the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Fund. When the money was made available, City of Orillia manger of culture Jacqueline Soczka went to the Downtown Orillia Management Board. That was more than a year ago.

Board president Ron Spencer couldn't wipe the smile off his face when looking at the final project.

“It's intricate and neat to look it,” he said. “People are going to stand here for hours and hours staring at the thing.”

And it's hopefully going to bring new life to that section of downtown, with new customers travelling further up the streets to the downtown shops. The impact on the downtown, Spencer feels, will be “incalculable,” as it is bound to have a long life on that wall. It could be as iconic as some of the vintage downtown storefronts.

“For the longest time, we've lamented the fact this corner had a little bit of a weather worn look to it,” Spencer said. “We often wondered as a board – (and I) often wondered as a board member – are we really telling people to turn and come and explore? All of a sudden, boom, there it is.”

With files from John Swartz

pbales@postmedia.com

@patrickbales