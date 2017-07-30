GALLERY: Streets shut down as shoppers descend on downtown
A patch of main street came alive with vendors, artisans and crafts as the Night Market brought crowds downtown. The market, which had 30 different booths, was held on Mississaga Street between West Street and Albert Street, between 6 and 9 p.m. Friday. Pictured are Raven Bristow, 11, and Ashley Rye, 15, who helped set up for Gypsy Rose Naturals. Mehreen Shahid/The Packet & Times
It was a busy weekend in downtown Orillia, as shoppers took to the street both Friday night and Saturday for the annual night market and sidewalk sale. There were ample deals to be found at the various businesses taking part, as well as lots of fun and excitement for families and kids, including inflatables, live music and plenty of buskers.