Woman sent to hospital after collision

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES A 63-year-old woman was sent to hospital after being hit by a car at the intersection of Fittons Road and Peter Street Friday at about 4:45 p.m. The incident was being investigated by police, who would not release further information about what happened or the male driver who was in the four-door hatchback involved in the crash. Fittons Road was closed to traffic in the area during the investigation.