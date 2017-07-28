The Orillia OPP is looking for public assistance in identifying two suspects involved in what is being dubbed by the police as an act of mischief.

They are referring to the latest mark left by Windigo on the side of the building at 133 Mississaga St. E. on July 26, between 10:30 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. Security cameras installed by the building owner show suspects spray painting the portrait of an Indigenous child and signing it as Windigo.

In a press release, the OPP said, this is the first incident brought to their attention, even though others have been reported to local media.

A Windigo or Wendigo, according to First Nations legends, is a feared spirit that supposedly stalked the north, especially in winter, feeding on fear, disconnection and the lifeblood of the people.

In Orillia, the Windigo first stepped into the public eye with a portrait of local artist Arthur Shilling that appeared mid-June in the alleyway leading to Tiffin's Creative Centre.

“There are not enough shadows in this world to overcome the colours in my mind,” was the quote accompanying the four-panel portrait, which also carries the colours of the First Nations medicine wheel: red, yellow, black and white.

A few days later, a spray paint can, wrapped in brown paper, was left outside Tiffin's Creative Centre for its owner.

A more politically inclined message appeared over the weekend of July 15, on 5 Peter St. S., alongside a spray-painted picture of a First Nations female.

“Mr. Trudeau,” it read, “Why are my people still thirsty?”

On Monday morning, behind the building on 49 Mississaga St. E., passersby noticed a picture of a native man with a message above it in Ojibwe, nbi aawan bimaadziwewin, loosely translated as “water is life.”

The Orillia OPP continues to investigate the latest incident and requests those with information to call at 705-326-3536 or 888-310-1122.