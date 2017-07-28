Orillia's business community doesn't seem overly worried about Costco's appearance in the city.

Some believe the big-box store that opened earlier this week is simply the latest novelty. And while Costco might bleed a bit of business from them in the short term, they don't feel their long-term prospects will be damaged by the behemoth warehouse chain.

"When the downtown is concerned, our product is distinct," said Ron Spencer, owner of Velocity Cycle and Ski and chair of the Downtown Orillia Management Board (DOMB).

Spencer said downtown businesses offer unique products and services along with a great shopping experience just a stone's throw from the waterfront.

"We welcome Costco to the area," he said. "In the end, I expect it will put more money into the economy. I don't see Barrie falling apart because Costco located there."

Spencer is also excited about the city's new wayfinding program that's now kicking into high gear.

Under that plan, slated for completion this fall, there will be 25 new vehicular signs and messaging that direct tourists/visitors from the highway to specific destinations such as the Leacock Museum as well as the downtown, opera house, waterfront and Orillia Museum of Art and History.

Besides installing the 19 city-owned signs along with the removal of 18 existing notice boards, the project's first phase also involves placing six additional placards on provincial highways.

"We see good potential for people coming down from the north (end). We're trying to attract people to our distinct product."

An earlier city staff report indicated the Costco development will "service a trade area" of approximately 200,000 permanent and 148,000 seasonal residents.

"With the tourism/visitor wayfinding signage program phase one in place, this additional traffic could be leveraged and Costco patrons could be enticed to visit other areas within the city, including the downtown and waterfront," the report said.

But even with Tuesday's Costco opening, Spencer said he hasn't noticed a decrease in traffic to the downtown core.

"Time will tell, but the thing just opened," he said. "It's the flavour-of-the-week. In the big picture, we're confident people will come downtown (from Costco)."

DOMB manager Lisa Thompson-Roop agreed, noting she doesn't expect Costco to affect the bottom lines of downtown businesses.

"Most of the businesses adapt very well," she said. "We do offer a different experience."

Anand Patel, who operates two Subway franchises in the city, said he noticed an initial decrease in customers to buy sandwiches or fill up their vehicles outside his two locations, which are both attached to gas stations.

"There has been an effect for a couple of days after it opened, but now it's back to normal," Patel said. "The gas station sales were really slow."

But while sales initially dropped off by 35% to 40%, everything now seems to be back to normal, according to Patel.

"Yesterday (Thursday), everything was fine," said Patel, who noticed that neither Walmart nor Food Basics was busy as he shopped there the day after Costco's grand opening.

Patel said the Costco opening has had the same effect that Target had when it first set up in the city.

"When the novelty ends, it will return to normal," he added.

Mayo's Service Centre owner Gareth Mayo said he doesn't expect his garage/repair service to be affected, but said it's too early to tell whether the fuel side of his West St. N. location will be hurt since Costco also offers gasoline.

"We've got a full-blown shop here," Mayo said, referring to his full-service garage. "I'm not too concerned with the garage, but it could affect fuel sales. People will spend 10 cents to save two cents."

