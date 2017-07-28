Making the east-west connection

This summer has been a learning experience, linking history and nature from the past. It started with a series of events for me more than three years ago, when I read Bear Child: The Life and Times of Jerry Potts, by Rodger D. Touchie.

Potts was born in 1840 at Fort McKenzie, an American Fur Company trading post on the Missouri River now in the State of Montana. His father, Andrew Potts, arrived from Scotland in 1836 and sailed up the river past Fort Pierre, Fort Clark and Fort Union to Fort McKenzie, established in 1833, to become the manager. He was killed in an Indigenous raid on the fort in 1840, leaving behind his Blood tribe wife and infant son. Jerry Potts's mother, Crooked Back, was of the Blood tribe of the Blackfoot Confederacy of Plain Natives, made up of Siksika, Blood and Peigan living in the foothills of the Rockies near Lethbridge, east to the Cypress Hills near Medicine Hat, Alta., south to the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming. This was the home where the buffalo last roamed and depended on by Blackfoot for winter food but hunted into extinction by the white fur traders by the winter of 1880. Potts became one of the best Indigenous guides and greatly help the North-West Mounted Police established their forts at Fort MacLeod, Fort Walsh and Fort Calgary by 1876. He died of tuberculosis and throat cancer at Fort MacLeod in Alberta in 1896.

I wanted to learn more about the Blackfoot Confederacy and Jerry Potts, so the following year, I read Firewater: The Impact of the Whisky Trade on the Blackfoot Nation, by Hugh A. Dempsey. These two books told of the lawlessness of the west and the terrible treatment of First Nations people by the fur traders and hunters taking advantage of the Natives, using whisky to obtain furs cheaply. This led to many massacres and rebellions, but two are of particular importance to the route west from Ontario. The first was known as the Red River Rebellion, when Indigenous leader Louis Riel and his Métis followers seized the Hudson's Bay Company post in Upper Fort Garry in Manitoba in late 1869 and early 1870. This resulted in Manitoba becoming Canada's fifth province in 1870. The second was, finally, the establishment of the North-West Mounted Police to bring law and order to the west after the Cypress Hills Massacre in 1873, when American wolf hunters killed everyone in an Assiniboine camp. This lawlessness had existed in the United States for several years but extended north into present-day Canada with the establishment of what became known as Fort Whoop-Up by a Montana-based fur trader in 1869.

I was then able to make the connection between the east and the west this summer in Thunder Bay. History tells us the first Europeans came to our part of Ontario when Samuel de Champlain visited Gregorian Bay and Orillia in 1615 by a route down the St. Lawrence River and up the Ottawa River and Mattawa River to Lake Nipissing, then down the French River to Georgian Bay. French explorers then pushed west, with Marquette and Joliet sailing down the Mississippi to New Orleans by 1673. The Hudson's Bay Company was formed in England in 1670 to import beaver pelts. Daniel Greysolon, ennobled as Sieur du Lhut, set up a fur-trading post at the mouth of the Kaministiquia River in Fort William in 1678, and the first European to reach Lake of the Woods from Fort William by ascending the Kaministiquia River was Pierre-Jacques Payen de Noyan in 1688. This was an arduous route that involved a long portage around Kakabeka Falls, which is 40 metres high and 71 metres across, the second-largest falls in Ontario. This route was abandoned in 1731 for the faster and easier Pigeon River eoute and Grand Portage post on the American border. The Nor'westers abandoned Grand Portage in 1803 and established a new fur-trading post on the Kaministiquia River on land acquired from the Ojibwa by a written agreement of July 30, 1798. The post was named Fort William in 1807 after William McGillivray, the chief director of the North West Company from 1804 to 1821.

The more recent history of Port Arthur helped make the connections to the west and the two expeditions through Thunder Bay. By the late 1850s, well before Confederation in 1867, the government of the Province of Canada began exploration and settlement of Western Canada. Simon James Dawson was employed in 1867 by the Canadian Department of Public Works to construct a road and route from Thunder Bay on Lake Superior to the Red River Colony. They landed and stored their supplies at a depot on the lakeshore. Col. Garnet Wolseley named the area Prince Arthur's Landing after a son of Queen Victoria -- Prince Arthur, duke of Connaught and Strathearn, who was serving with his regiment in Montreal. The name was changed by Canadian Pacific Railway officials in Winnipeg to Port Arthur in 1883. The railway connection to the west was completed in 1885, well after these two expeditions. A second railway connection was added in 1902.

A military expedition to Manitoba known as the Wolseley or Red River Expedition, led by Wolseley in 1870 to enforce federal authority of the Manitoba Act, travelled from Prince Arthur's Landing up Red River Road and over the Dawson Trail. The Dawson Trail was in such poor shape, they ended up using the Upper Portage by Kakabeka Falls to reach the west and end the rebellion. This route was used again three years later when three divisions of 150 newly recruited men of the North-West Mounted Police assembled in the fall of 1873 on the docks at Collingwood, on the southern shore of Georgian Bay. They travelled by steamboat to Prince Arthur's Landing, then up the Red River Road and over the Dawson Trail past Lac La Croix, Fort Frances, Rainy River and Kenora, and then west to Fort Dufferin in Manitoba. They made the miserable, gruelling journey over the barely passable Old Dawson Trail, the 880-kilometre land-and-water route that linked the Great Lakes with the Prairies of the North-West Territory, arriving at Lower Fort Garry in November 1873.

The northern Ontario cities of Port Arthur and Fort William and the townships of Neebing and McIntyre amalgamated in January 1970 to form the city of Thunder Bay. The city is often referred to as Lakehead since it is at the head of the Great Lakes. Thunder Bay is the connection from the Great Lakes in southern Ontario to the Red River in Manitoba connecting the east to the west over a land-and-water route.

